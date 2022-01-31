Stakeholders at Deloitte roundtable commend FG on implementation of economic plans

Stakeholders who gathered at the Deloitte dialogue on Nigeria economy have commended the Federal Government on its implementation of its economic plans.

Deloitte hosted its 2022 economic dialogue last week, themed “Sustainable Economic Growth and National Development Agenda” to provide insights into the macro-economic and financial market in Nigeria for the year.

The West African CEO, Deloitte, Fatai Folarin giving his welcome address, said that 2022 would be a good year, as most economies will continue to recover and strive towards GDP growth and economic stability. He also commended the present administration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its efforts to pass the appropriation bill. He believes that this gives the impression that Nigeria is ready for growth and accelerated economic development in years to come.

In her goodwill message, Mrs. Delia Ndlovu, Board Chair, Deloitte Africa, welcomed all attendees to the event and wished them a good discussion that will bring forth solutions for the economy in 2022.

Mr. Emeka Offor, the Acting Executive Secretary/CEO at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, representing the Vice-President of the Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his Keynote address, said that despite the marginal success achieved, 2022 is enveloped with uncertainties of threats of new COVID variances. Hence, the need for increased deglobalization strategies and policies geared towards revenue mobilization and debt stabilization.

He also highlighted that Africa remains the driver of the global economy, with a growth rate of about five per cent each year, compared to other continents. He also mentioned a need for bold, transformative reforms to sustain our expected growth potentials. He noted that the federal government of Nigeria had made critical commitments to improving Nigeria’s business environment by introducing specific reforms so that business could thrive and spur economic growth.

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, giving her keynote address, commended Deloitte for consistently organizing the “Nigeria Economic Outlook” to provide insight into the economy and financial market developments.

Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Deloitte, Dr. Martyn Davies, in his remarks, observed that Nigeria’s economy, like many others, contracted in the year 2020 but bounced back in the year 2021 to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to continue to grow moderately. He said that the economy will show relative growth in the coming years.