Stakeholders bemoan encroachment on school lands in Ogun

Stakeholders under the aegis of Educational Initiative for Development in Western Nigeria (EIDWN) has frowned at the incessant encroachment of school lands by land grabbers, saying the menace has further compromised the integrity of school sites as intended in the master plan.

Speaking at the year 2022 Alma Mater Day Celebration held in Abeokuta, the President General of AGSOBA, Sunday Oduntan stated that the Old Students Associations have resolved to legally take back all lands encroached upon.

“Land encroachment has become a major problem. People just build on school land across the country. In our own case, we are taking the bull by the horn as we have decided that we shall take our land back. For those who have built illegally on our land, they should better know that they need to relocate”, Oduntan warned.

The association challenged the federal government to harness the resources within the Old Students Associations as viable source of funding and development of the educational system.

It further stated that government should recognise that Old Students Association’s resources are easier to harness, more reliable and short of stringent condition attached to other donor funds.

As part of the communique issued at the end of the event, the association implored government to hold annual retreats for conference of old students and alumni associations with a view towards the collation and harmonisation of the aspirations of old students for their alma mater.

“It is believed where such retreat holds ahead of the annual budget presentation exercise, government can actually challenge the conference and secure definite figures for projects and other key intervention in the schools”, the communiqué reads.