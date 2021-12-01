Stakeholders brainstorm to revive cocoa industry





Stakeholders in the Nigeria cocoa industry at a national cocoa summit called for a total declaration of state of emergency in the cocoa industry while also urging the government to tap into the potential of the sector to revamp the economic.

The stakeholder explore ways to ensure sustainable development in the sector.

Speaking during the summit, Vice president, Prof., Yemi Osibanjo who was represented by Dr Kingsley Uzoma, said the government is interested in seeing the cocoa expansion being spearheaded by cocoa farmers association of Nigeria.

He said the government will continue to work on the right direction and try to accelerate the pace of progress and development so that Nigeria can attain it growth in the cocoa sector.

Also speaking, the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar represented by director, department of agricultural extension services, Mrs Karina Babangida thanked the president for good leadership especially in the agricultural sector.

He also thanked the cocoa farmers association of Nigeria (CFAN) saying that it was no longer possible to depend on crude oil to develop the economy going by instability in the sector. He says that agriculture holds the key to diversification, for continuous survival of the nation, job creation, income generation, food security, and foreign exchange earnings.

The National President of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) Comrade Adeola Adegoke, said the Nigerian cocoa summit and awards themed “Nigerian cocoa industry: past, present and future” became necessary to salvage the dwindling cocoa production, quality and quantity.

