Stakeholders call for consistency in tackling environmental challenges

In other to combat the menace of climate change, stakeholders have called for consistency in tackling environmental challenges. HELEN OJI reports.

The cost of national inaction to environmental issues is unquantifiable and better imagined than real, because the life expectancy has reduced, food insecurity is on the rise daily, fresh water stress and scarcity on the rise, livelihoods are threatened and security threats are on the increase. So it is imperative to consistently tackle these environmental challenges which includes climate change, deforestation, desert encroachment, loss of biodiversity, flood and erosion, chemical management, public health and environmental pollution, amongst others.

Building sustainable economy

According to the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, the ministry has developed strategies along the nine priority areas outlined by the current administration to build a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; Enlarge agricultural output for food security and export.

She made this call recently during the 15th National Council on Environment (NCE), with the theme: “Appraisal of the Emerging Challenges and the Opportunities in the Environment Sector: A call for Actions towards the Environment of our Dream.”

Ikeazor stated that attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development, is to achieve agriculture and food security and ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products through taking targeted actions.

“The Ministry is also accelerating the implementation of the Ogoni Clean-up through Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP). So far 15.3 hectares of polluted land have been remediated into arable land suitable for agricultural activities in Ogoniland; currently on-going is the construction of six water supply schemes with a capacity of supplying 2400 cubic meters (m3) of portable water per day to communities across the four LGAs of Ogoniland.

In addition, the implementation of the Great Green Wall Programme, through its agency, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), which was established principally to reverse land degradation and desertification by supporting local communities in the sustainable management and use of natural resources to reduce poverty, enhance food security and promote sustainable livelihood.

“The Agency has cumulatively increased the total average of arable land recovered from a baseline of 90 Hectares in 2019 to 4,792 Hectares by second quarter of 2021. It has also increased the number of trees (Orchards and Woodlots) Planted from one million and eighty thousand (1,080,000) to five million, six hundred and twelve thousand four hundred (5,612,400).

In the same vein, Federal Department of Forestry and Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) has also increased the vegetation cover from the baseline of one hundred and fifty five thousand two hundred (155,200) trees in 2019 to six hundred and thirty five thousand, eight hundred and forty (635,840) by the second quarter of 2021.

Provide policy guidance

Speaking at the forum, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, stressed that matters concerning the environment occupied the front burner of national and global discourse in recent times especially as the consequences of environmental degradation and climate change are becoming more evident.

“It is an urgent need to take stock of current environmental issues and evaluate the challenges and opportunities embedded in them to chart the best ways forward in ensuring sustainable human and social development.

“We expect the National Council on Environment to provide the policy guidance that will help cushion the negative impact of climate change while also galvanizing the citizenry into making the changes necessary to avoid the worst.

Bello reassure the stakeholders that Abuja will remain an environmental friendly city and we are committed to several initiatives and programmes designed to sustain and improve on this status.

“We have nurtured over 170,000 tree seedlings through the department of parks and recreation to be planted across the FCT and also working hard to reduce harmful gas emissions especially from motor vehicles on our roads.

Enact measures

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, stated that “it is a common knowledge to observe the declining trend in our environment due to industrial activities, hence the need to find a balance.”

Kyari who was represented by Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, pointed out the need for urgent requirement for environmental sustainability, for humanity to act responsibly to protect the ecosystem by maintaining high Air quality and availability of viable water resources under a habitable climate regime.

“It is an immediate obligation to ensure that Nigeria, through the National Council of the Environment continue to enact measures that address National environment issues.

“As a corporation our preferred approach is the decarbonization of our operations through a focused energy transition program aimed at a low carbon and climate resilient business pathway.”

Kyari stressed the need to reduce operational energy related Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions to actualize Nigeria’s enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris agreement, which aligns with the international target of limiting average global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to him, we are working towards ending routine flaring of Associated Petroleum Gas (APG) and eliminating to the barest minimum Fugitive Methane Emissions and eradicating altogether venting of all sorts within the next decade.

Prioritise environmental issues

The country representative and regional director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) regional office hub, Mr. Jean Bakole, said government through the leadership of the environment ministry has been putting in place several policies, guidelines and structures in addressing some of the environmental challenges bedevilling the nation, that more needs to be done.

Represented by an environment expert UNIDO, Mr. Oluyomi Banjo, Bakole commended the minister for the Federal Executive Council approval and launch of the National Policy on Solid Waste Management, the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management and, most recently, the passage of the Climate Change Bill by the Nigerian Senate.

He restated UNIDO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in the achievement of a green and sustainable national development, stressing that if any country must achieve sustainable development, it must prioritize environmental issues.

“We are presently implementing the Nigeria country programme which runs from 2018 to 2022 and environmental management is to stand-alone, is an important component of this country programme.