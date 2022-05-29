Stakeholders call for passage of 2019 National Agricultural Development Fund Establishment Bill





Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have called for the passage of the National Agricultural Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2019 proposed by the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development given the strategic importance of the sector.

The stakeholders made the call at the Non-State Actors (NSAs) Post National Dialogue and Dissemination on Nigeria’s Performance Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Saturday in Abuja.

The 3rd Biennial Review Exercise was organized by ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) and ActionAid International (AAI).

They suggested a buffer funds should be created from sources such as Consolidated Oil Revenue, Oil Revenue Surplus, Natural Resource Funds, Climate Resource Funds saying the sector requires a separate budget cycle to enable Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development achieve its mandate.

According to a communiqué, the stakeholders recommended that there was need for the development of the 3rd National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP III) to guide the implementation of approved National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan-NATIP while aligning targets and indicators to the Biennial Review indicators to ensure Nigeria is on track in meeting the Malabo Commitments.

It also called on the Ministry to work with the media and other stakeholders to create awareness/sensitisation on the new agricultural policy as part of effort towards promoting improved citizen participation in the budget process.

“We call on Federal and State Executives, National and State Houses of Assembly to Scale Up Public Investment in Agriculture, and ensure timely consideration, passage, and total budget releases as a strategic approach to increase food production, reduce hunger and poverty and achieve the Maputo/Malabo Commitments.

“As approved by the 44th National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD); the three tiers of government should commit 10% of their annual budget to the agriculture sector to meet the minimum 10% Maputo/Malabo Declaration required to support at least 6% growth rate for the sector as postulated in the CAADP framework.

“Public investment in agriculture should be scaled up in the specific areas of Extension Services, Access to Credit, Women in Agriculture, Youth in Agriculture, Appropriate Labour-Saving Technologies, Irrigation, Inputs, Post-Harvest Losses Reduction Supports (processing facilities, storage facilities, trainings, market access, etc.), Climate Resilient Sustainable Agriculture (CRSA)/Agroecology, Research and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, as well as Coordination.

“The yearly Federal and States agriculture budget should be more gender responsive by providing line items for the implementation of the National Gender Policy in Agriculture that address specific challenges that affect women farmers different from men as well as avoid lumping up budget for women farmers and other groups such as youths.

“Considering the agricultural risks of floods, droughts, fires, pests, and diseases, cattle destruction of farms, rising insecurity in farms and 4 kidnappings, both Federal and State governments should promote agricultural insurance for smallholder farmers, while addressing security issues that threatens lives and farms of farmers,” the meeting recommended.

The meeting however observed that in the 3rd BR report, Nigeria is reported to be on track in the commitment on Halving Poverty through Agriculture by 2025 while the reality on ground suggests otherwise.

“The reality is anchored on need to improve on this fragile reported progress in the commitment on halving poverty through agriculture by 2025. The real outcomes and impacts will translate into improvements in food price, poverty rate, nutrition status, access to agricultural finance, and agricultural value addition.

“On Extension Services, smallholder women farmers have access to only 5.26% farm demonstrations and 19.47% farmers field schools. On agricultural credit, they have access to less than 23% of existing credit facilities.

“On Agricultural Insurance, smallholder women farmers have only 4.77% access. On access to and control over land, about 59% of them have access to land, 29.77% have control, while only 11.23% are engaged in land governance discussions. While government is making effort to improve the space for more Public Private Partnerships arrangements in Nigeria’s agriculture sector, smallholder women farmers’ access to such schemes across the country remains below 27%,” the meeting observed.

