Stakeholders disagree on proposed Rent Regulation in FCT

It was discordant tunes among stakeholders on proposed law to regulate House rent payment advancement within the Federal Capital Territory .

The Senate had on the strength of a bill sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), mandated its committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, to organise public hearing on the planned legislation seeking for maximum of three months advanced rent payment and monthly payment for old tenants as against one or two years being collected by many of the landlords.

At the public hearing held at room 231 of the Senate wing, while the Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Civil Service Union, Landlords and Tenants Association etc, supported the proposed law, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Building, kicked against.

The representative of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) Mr Benson Upah, in his contribution, said, “Nigeria stands alone in payment of yearly rent.

According to him, “Rent payment in United Kingdom and United States of America are done on monthly basis.”

He commended the Senate for coming up with the proposal which he said, is masses oriented.

Also supporting the bill, Prince Rilwan Saheed Akinolu, who made presentation on behalf of Landlords and Tenants Association in Nigeria, said if enacted into law, it will be a win – win situation for both parties.

But kicking against the bill, the Registrar of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, Ifeanyi Uzonwanne, said the proposed legislation is wrong headed, as the Stakeholders in property rental industry are not just Landlords and Tenants.

“Other than the Landlord and Tenant, other stakeholders in the industry include the Investors, Financiers, Banks, Mortgage Houses, Insurers, Artisans, Professionals etc, whose interests are not put into consideration.

“The key to solving the problems the bill seeks to cure is the application of very sound economic policies.

“To progress in the passage of the bill without recourse to issues herein raised , will unleash great harm to the economy,” he said.

Further picking holes in the bill, Professor Martin Dada, who represented the Nigerian Institute of Building, said since inputs into construction were not regulated, it is naive and wrong, attempting regulating the outputs.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North), said all submissions made, will guide the committee in arriving at report to be presented to the Senate.