Stakeholders hail NPA MD, Bello-Koko, over uncommon gains in ease of doing business, others

Stakeholders in the maritime sector and licensed customs agents have applauded the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, for the massive improvement in the ease of doing business, trade facilitation, and the creation of several thousand of jobs through effective barge operation at seaports across the country.



Bello-Koko, whose appointment was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment in February 21, 2022, was first appointed in acting capacity MD in May 6, 2021 after the previous MD, Hadiza Usman, was suspended.



Given his impressive performance some critical stakeholders in the sector have hailed the agency’s boss, especially as regards the improvement in traffic in the port access road which had previously virtually rendered activities at the Lagos ports comatose.



From Warri to Port Harcourt, and Calabar, massive improvement in infrastructure and orderliness as against what was obtainable at the ports a few years ago is evident, the stakeholders said.



The stakeholders, some of who spoke on condition of anonymity, also applauded the NPA boss for increased remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the federal government from N80 billion to N91 billion in the last one year.



The increase in remittance, they said was coming amidst low importation into the country and dwindling revenue generation by some agencies of government, a development they attributed to Bello-Koko’s private sector background, which he employed to get port managers deliver on the federal government’s mandate of increased revenue due to the lull in the oil and gas sector.



According to an NPA official, who didnt want to be named, “The NPA has supported the national economy through unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to CRF of the federation with revenues steadily growing from N317 billion in 2020 to N361billion in 2022 and remittances progressively soaring from 80 Billion in 2020 to 91Billion by financial year end 2022.



“The NPA created new businesses and attendant job opportunities such as the barge operations services which apart from reducing pressure on the roads has grown into a N2 billion annual generation business both from direct investment and accompanying externalities. Licensing of additional truck parks to increase capacity of truck parks servicing the Lagos Ports.”



Similarly, an importer, James Akinwale, while speaking to jourmalists, noted that as part of measures to improve ease of doing business at the ports, the Bello-Koko recently approved the licensing of 10 Export Processing Terminals (EPT) to facilitate seamless export cargo out of the nation’s seaports.



“Licensing of 10 Export Processing Terminals to facilitate exports at Nigerian Sea Ports is to provide a one-stop shop for export where quality control, cargo assessment by all government agencies and issuance of good-to-ship clearance will be obtained. This has led to a significant reduction in truck turn-around time due to successful implementation of the E-Call Up System, “ Akinwale stated.



Further checks revealed that the enforcement of the Minimum Safety Standards on trucks accessing the ports by the current management of the NPA has led to 65 per cent reduction in number of accidents recorded at the port corridor.



Also speaking to journalists, a Clearing Agent, Chukwuka Ayam stated that: “Enforcement of Minimum Safety Standards on trucks which stipulates that all trucks accessing the Ports are inspected, certified and issued stickers to assure safety. 65% reduction in number of accidents recorded, arising from improved standards of trucks operating within the Port premises.”



The NPA has also engaged the International Maritime Organization (IMO), on the development of Port Community System on the automation and digitalisation of the port processes.



“The current management has engaged with the IMO on development of Port Community System pursuant to the IMO instrument on automation and digitalisation of port processes. Also, award of consultancy for the deployment of Vessel Traffic Service (VTS); a maritime safety measure that equips with Domain Awareness Capability to enable us guide and provide safety information to vessels within our channels and ports approaches in line with the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) conventions,” the NPA official added.



For Lagos-based Maritime Expert, Olusegun Williams, the NPA boss adopted a management and policy footing that prioritised support of the national economy through unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation with revenues steadily growing from N317 billion in 2020 to N361 billion in 2022; and remittances progressively soaring from N80 billion in 2020 to N91 billion by financial year end 2022.



Speaking further on the landmark achievements of the Koko-led management he said, “On the critical front of trade facilitation/ease of doing business/employment generation, the NPA management under the firm and focused guidance of Koko created new businesses and attendant job opportunities such as the barge operations services which besides reducing pressure on the roads have grown into a N2 billion annual generation business both from direct investment and accompanying externalities.



“The NPA boss initiated the licensing of 10 export processing terminals to facilitate exports at Nigerian Sea Ports. This is to provide a one-stop shop for export where quality control, cargo assessment by all government agencies and issuance of good-to-ship clearance will be obtained

“Then there is the significant reduction in truck turn-around time due to successful implementation of the E-Call Up System.



“Koko also covered remarkable grounds in the crucial maritime arenas of Improved Navigational Aids, Enhanced Port Security, Engineering Infrastructure/Operational Capacity Strengthening and Employee Welfare and Training/Industrial Harmony.”



According to the expert, “By procurement and deployment of Security Patrol Boats (SPBs) to all Pilotage Districts to address incessant attacks of vessels along the channels and at Ports’ waterfronts, his management considerably enhanced port security. He also adroitly established a robust partnership with the EU-funded West and Central Africa Ports Security (WeCAPS) towards risk prevention, vulnerability assessment of port infrastructure, skills acquisition to port personnel to strengthen the security and safety of the Nigerian Ports.



“Those are not all. He established a standing partnership with the Police high command resulting in the reduction of illegal checkpoints along the port corridor to stem abuse and extortion as well make traffic management more effective. There was the standardisation of operational procedures for different activities such as barging, private jetties, pilotage, vessel berthing/sailing, et cetera, which represents another positive of his leadership.



“Significant reduction in the traffic gridlock along the main Port corridor and the internal access roads through enforcements, proper batching, continuous access control mechanisms and movement of cargo via barge operations are others.



“On the Engineering Infrastructure/Operational Capacity Strengthening front, Koko initiated the creation of Forcados Signal Station to enable the Authority capture the movement of more Service Boats and the commencement and completion of bathymetric Survey for the dredging of Escravos Channels.”

