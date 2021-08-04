Stakeholders harp on funding, improved education, others to curb insecurity

Stakeholders have recommended more funding, equipping of the security agencies and improved education as possible solutions to curb insecurity in the country.

They made the recommendations at the just concluded zoom meeting discussion on insecurity in the country shifted to the Northeast midweek organized by CLEEN Foundation.

The theme of the meeting was :“Emerging Security Challenges in North-East Nigeria: Convening a Pathway to Solution,” .

The meeting had resource persons from Borno (Dr Haruna Ayuba), Bauchi (Barr. Mendie Aniekan), Yobe (Dr Hadiza Bukar Mali), Taraba (Dr. Bello Hamidu), Adamawa (Dr. Aminu Ciroma) and Gombe (Muhammed Umar); reeling out situation reports of their various states vis-à-vis state of security, and espousing recommendations for solution.

All speakers concurred on insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmer/herder conflicts, religious clashes – arising mainly from incitements and intolerance; armed robbery; with border states citing porous borders and consequent infiltration of the region by criminal elements and jihadists major fallouts.

On the current security challenges in Adamawa state, the stakeholders further recommended quality assurance in our school system should be pursued with diligence.

“Peace and conflict resolution committees should be set up in every village, hamlets and towns to be supervised by the traditional councils and Early warning signs should be addressed immediately.

“Community policing should be introduced as a matter of urgency, massive recruitment of security personnel should be undertaken immediately and common economic entities should be shared by warring communities- mutually beneficial endeavors,”they said.