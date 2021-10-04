Stakeholders harp on sustainable post COVID-19 strategy as curtains fall on AUSC workshop

Stakeholders in both sports and other spheres of influence have harped on the need to evolve sustainable strategy aimed at at mitigating the effects of COVID-19.

Activities all over the world came to a halt in 2020 as a result of the effects of global pandemic COVID-19. The effect led to postponement of several sporting activities both on and off the pitch.

At a two-day train-the-trainer workshop organised by African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 2 in partnership with Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports development in Abuja, Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen stressed the need for a workable framework that would continuously encourage children and women to take part in self-development initiative.

According to Dame Tallen, “The workshop is apt and significant considering the devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic globally… it’s pertinent to mention therefore that women and girls have equal opportunity in participating in sporting activities.

“Sport has been one of the most important socio-cultural learning experiences for boys and men for many years. It is important for all of us to know that women and girls who play sports have higher levels of confidence and self-esteem and lower levels of depression, well-structured body image and experience higher states of psychological wellbeing.”

Also speaking, the Minister of state Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, while assuring of FCTA’s readiness to provide needed infrastructure, said, “It is therefore, y delight to inform our esteemed participants that the FCT is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that our youths overcome the setbacks suffered due to the lockdown of the pandemic and bounce back to business with renewed vigour and determination to move FCT greater than ever for productivity and gainful employment.”

Participants who were part of the training expressed gratitude to the organisers for fresh insight which would help to sharpen their knowledge base.