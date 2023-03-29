Stakeholders in Abuja to chart path for women’s health rights

In order to accelerate action on women’s health, stakeholders would on Thursday gather in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to brainstorm on how to achieve gender mainstreaming across various sector in the country,

The meeting which is a collaborative effort of the Voices for Women’s Health Stakeholders scheduled for March 30 will among other things amplify advocacy efforts on the critical state of women’s health in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Country Director of Pathfinder International, Dr. Amina Aminu Dorayi and the Founder, She Forum Africa, Ms. Inimfon Etuk, the meeting seeks to accelerate concerted and targeted action towards advancing the health and rights of women in Nigeria.

“It is important to galvanise effort if Nigeria is to meet the SDG Goals and achieve gender equality ahead of the 2030 SDG target set by the United Nations.

“With access to quality and affordable healthcare as a fundamental index of women’s empowerment and its implication for livelihood sustainability, and as Nigeria goes through the present leadership transition period, organizers believe it is time to mobilize multi-sectoral effort to shape new priorities that will enhance quality, supportive and effective decision-making as they affect women’s health,” the statement said.

The stakeholder meeting will bring together government officials, leaders of thought and health-sector professionals including civil society organizations and the media to review the state of women’s health in Nigeria, appraise progress, identify evidence-based gaps, rally accelerated multi-sectoral support and solutions for evolving a workable framework that will inspire, sensitize, enable and strengthen policy action in furtherance of the Gender Mainstreaming agenda in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Women in Global Health (WGH) Nigeria, the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH), the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among several others endorsed the Voices for Women’s Health campaign as timely and key to enabling transformational change and advancing the agency of women and girls in Nigeria.

