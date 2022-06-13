Stakeholders insist on Afukonyo as Tinubu’srunning mate

The yearnings of Nigerians for a good running mate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to fruition when intellectuals and strategists in a crucial meeting in Abuja settled for High Chief Ezekiel Irmiya Afukonyo to occupy the the exalted seat Nigerians cutting across all strata of life from the six geo-political zones including retired generals, academics and high-ranking politicians and found members of the All Progressives Congress, APC met in Abuja and endorsed Ezekiel as the most sellable candidate. In their separate submission, they observed that North-east should produce a vice president. They observed that the Muslim-Christian ticket is ideal for the party and in the interest of national inclusion, cohesion, unity, peaceful existence, and social justice.

The eminent Nigerians said they will strategise on behalf of Afukonyo because he is a perfect Nigerian that can bridge the gap and loopholes in the interest of all Nigerians.

The meeting called on the APC family and Tinubu not to give a deaf ear to the choice of Afukonyo. The Taraba-born politician in his speech said the APC has been his party of choice since its inception and contributed to its growth and successes. He said his pedigree and his broad-based knowledge in contributing to the country's intelligence for many years made him a strategic man for the job. According to him he can see a future for the country and the generation yet an unborn with Tinubu as president with him as the vice president. "My experience in fighting poverty and insecurity is the hallmark that Nigerians need to salvage the ugly country. "I am grateful for having me as one of the good Nigerians that will serve the country in 2023," Afukonyo said

