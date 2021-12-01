Stakeholders lists packaging, documentation as factors to enhance Nigerian exports

Stakeholders in the nation’s trade and finance industry have said that product packaging, documentation, certification as well as building supporting infrastructure are key factor that will enhance the export in the country.

They also admitted that export led economies generally enjoy relative stability and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the First Bank Non Oil Export webinar series 2021 with the theme. ..

“Building Sustainable Non-Oil Export In Nigeria: Harnessing Opportunity within the AfCFTA Treaty and Agro Commodities”, Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr Biodun Adedipe said global economy projected to grow this year and next year. He said anytime global economy is growing, international market will be on the growth direction.

He said though Nigeria economy is growing but the expectation is that the economy will grow more faster than the population.

He stated that the major challenge in the country today is because we are import dependent economy.

Adedipe said “the implications is that any time you import from another country, you are creating jobs for the country, stressing that once Nigeria start exporting, we will be creating jobs locally.