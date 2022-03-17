Stakeholders, others agree to amendment of NIMASA Act

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila Tuesday announced that the 9thAssembly embarked on the Amendment of the NIMASA Act 2007 and the Cabotage Act 2003 due to the need to improve the regulatory instruments in the Nigerian maritime sector to meet the need of current realities.

Honorable Gbajabiamila stated this while declaring open the two day public hearing by the House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration on the Merchant Shipping Act, Repeal and Enactment Bill 2021, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act Repeal & Enactment Bill 2021, Coastal & Inland Cabotage Amendment Bill 2020.

The Speaker noted the need for appropriate regulation of the Nigerian maritime industry in tune with realities of the times to ensure maximum utilization of the nation’s maritime sector.

On her part, Chairman House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration Honorable Linda Ikpeazu said the public hearing was to ensure that the decision of the Legislature regarding the Bills are taken from well informed position premised on submisions from maritime stakeholders from all aspects of the industry.

In his submission, the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, commended the National Assembly for embarking on the review of the Laws governing the maritime sector noting that the new NIMASA Bill under consideration, will enhance the capacity of the Agency to effectively regulate the Nigerian maritime industry in line with international best practice.