Stakeholders’ push for gender integration in family planning

Stakeholders in family planning, last week, gathered in Abuja of a high-level meeting convened by the development Research and Projects Center (dRPC) under the auspices of the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) project, and deliberated on ways to bridge the gender gap in the policymaking and implementation for family planning in Nigeria.

ADAM ALQALI writes

Research has shown that gender norms affect healthcare outcomes in family planning thus genderbased violence and poor access and qulity of FP services among women and girls.

However, there is a huge gender gap when it comes to policymaking and family planning and reproductive healthcare programming in Nigeria.

Hence gender or rather women’s and girls’ interests are rarely integrated when it comes to policy formulation for FP and reproductive health.

It was against this backdrop, and as part of efforts to integrate gender-sensitivity issues in policymaking and family planning programming in Nigeria that stakeholders gathered in Abuja last week Thursday, for a one-day high-level are pushing for gender integration in FP and reproductive health programming.

The high-level meeting which was convened by the development Research and Projects Center (dRPC) under the auspices of the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) project in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH).

The meeting was attended by government officials from federal and states governments , academia and civil society actors who discuss and analyze FP and RH policies in Nigeria, in the context of gender sensitivity or otherwise.

[email protected] or simply PAS is a five-year health and social accountability project funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) which aims to advocate to the executives and legislatures at federal, states and LGA to fulfill their service and social compacts with the citizens, fulfill promises made and implement policies, laws and regulations that have positive health impacts on the people.

The crux of PAS’s advocacy, which is being implemented in the states of Anambra, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Rivers and Taraba, is the demand for increased and sustained funding of primary healthcare (PHC) and public health in general, including FP and reproductive health.

Dr Emmanuel Abanida, Senior Technical Adviser at dRPC-PAS while stating the objectives of the high-level meeting, on behalf of the Executive Director of dRPC, said the meeting was aimed at addressing gender-related injustices in FP policymaking in Nigeria.

“This meeting is to enable all family planning stakeholders get familiar with policy documents on family planning and have a meta-analysis of them.

To enable us engage ourselves in the new directives of FP, and to ensure that we implement the National FP blueprint.

We want to look at performance indicators, family planning budgets and its implementation, state governments’ policies, roles of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in FP policymaking as well as get people to begin to talk about FP,” said Dr Abanida While providing a gender assessment of FP and child healthcare policies and projects in Nigeria, Joyce Ahmadu, a gender expert, analyzed Nigeria’s FP policies from a gender perspective looking at how FP policies and projects had addressed or responded to gender dynamics and inequalities i.e gender roles, norms and regulations – in the context of policymaking and implementation.

“Gender role refers to what males and females should do within the society.

The role of women which include taking care of the home and family affects the ability of women to seek healthcare.

This unequal gender-based responsibility leads to gender violence.

The gender norms also affect health seeking behavior and all these serve as barriers to women’s access to health and FP,” she said.

Ahmadu, who also analyzed gender in the context of reproductive health policies in Nigeria, stated that an understanding of gender norms was key in determining whether or not the policy was gender sensitive, emphasizing the importance of gender integration in FP policy development processes.

“Gender integration is very important in the policymaking for FP; gender roles, norms and regulations pose barriers to women’s access to healthcare services including FP.

So, if the policies, which form the basis for FP intervention in the country, do not take into cognizance those issues we will not have interventions focused on removing those barriers for women,” she said.

She decried the fact that policy formulation for FP in Nigeria always failed to take into cognizance gender equity issues, even though most of the agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had gender units adding that FMoH and Ministry of Women Affiaris were most often not being involved in policy matters, the result of which was absence of gender-sensitivity in policy formulation and implementation.

Ahmadu reviewed nine FPrelated national policy documents which included the National Reproductive Health Policy (2017); Draft National Health Policy (2016); the Draft Child Health Policy (2018); the Draft National Strategic Development Plan II (2017-2021); Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint (Scale-up Plan) 2014, as well as the Nigeria Strategy for Immunization and PHC System Strengthening (2018-2028).

Other FP-related policy documents reviewed were the Draft Reproductive Maternal, New-Born, Child Adolescent Health & Nutrition Strategy (2017-2012); Implementation Guidelines for PHC under one Roof (2018) and National Guideline for the Implementation of Integrated Community Case Management of Childhood illness in Nigeria (2013).

Four of the nine policy documents reviewed by Ahmadu were still in draft form.

In an interview with this correspondent, Ahmadu, however, expressed optimism over their adoption by the government.

“The National FP Blueprint is under review, so it is an opportunity to continuously engage the FMoH to see how the policy can include gender and address gender issues.

It is an opportunity for PAS to ensure gender inclusion in the FP National Blueprint,” she said.

