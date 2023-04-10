Stakeholders raise the alarm over rising drug abuse cases

Stakeholders at the 6th annual Ramadan lecture series of the Asharaaf Islamic Foundation have raised the rising cases of drug abuse among Nigerians and called for concerted efforts to address the menace.

The speakers at the lecture series, which also featured the national prayers, included Professor Adam Okene Ahmed of the National Defence Academy, and the Digital Imam, Sheikh Muhammadu Nuhu Khalid, among others.

The lecture series had: “Drug Abuse, Criminality and Insecurity in Nigeria: Towards a Collective Solution”, as its theme.

Ahmed, who chaired the occasion, re-echoed the call for a drug test for all public officers, while on his part, Khalid called on all parents should stop over-pampering their children to the point that they begin to

have a sense of entitlement.

However, the panelists according to a communique issued at the end of the occasion, agreed that the level of poverty and illiteracy in the country leads people to abuse drugs and criminality.

“The government should revamp the Almajiri system where they can learn the Quran, skills, and other education that will make them more enlightened and better citizens.

“The government should ensure that policies to protect youths should be

implemented. Also, the teaching of drug abuse and criminality should be

taught in the curriculum of schools from the primary level.

“It was pointed out that the effects of the use of drugs affect every sector of society; economically, socially, physically, mentally, etc. Families are gravely affected when drug abuse is on the increase. Many parents are affected.

“It was observed that stigmatization of drug abusers and criminals is a challenge to finding help and solution. Often, when people stigmatize a drug abuser or criminal, he continues to hide from family members and society.

“Parents, especially fathers should not leave the upbringing of children to mothers alone. Fathers should be friends to their children, especially, the male children”, the communique read.

