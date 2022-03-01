Stakeholders seek passage of National Critical Assets Bill 

Stakeholders have advocated for quick passage and assent to the

Critical National Infrastructure Bill, under consideration at the

National Assembly in order to ensure the protection of national

assets.

The stakeholders unanimously made the call at the opening ceremony of

the National Stakeholders summit on “Protecting the Integrity of

Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructures, Monuments and Business Assets” in

Abuja.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator

George Akume, who was chairman of the occasion, said Nigeria now faces

more security threats that have different characteristics among

states.

Represented by the Director Human Resource Management, Mrs Maria

Ngaji, Akume said the nature of threats to Nigeria’s security has

changed significantly in the last two decades.

He said structural challenges, such as the systematic vandalisation,

degradation and destruction of Nigeria’s critical national

infrastructures, monuments and business assets; terrorism, insurgency,

cyber-­crimes, banditry, kidnapping, piracy, oil bunkering, drug

trafficking and other forms of organised crime, have created an

entirely new security environment.

He added that the gross expansion of the contours that define security

boundaries makes it imperative to recognise the eco-­systemic

dimensions of the threats that stare at us daily and in every form.

He lamented that the rampancy and intensity of the vandalisation and

destruction of Nigeria’s infrastructures and assets prompted President

Muhammadu Buhari to give marching order to the Armed Forces,

intelligence and security establishments and all Nigerians to ensure

maximum vigilance and shared responsibility in the protection and

security of assets and platforms at all points in their life-cycle.

The minister called on all stakeholders, both in the public and

private sectors, with diverse political, religious and professional

orientations to “put aside all prejudices to help forge a common front

to confront the monster that is threatening the integrity of our

corporate existence as a people and as a nation.”

Chairman Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators, Engr.

Gbenga Adebayo, lamented vandalisation of infrastructure and high rate

of crimes in communities due to unemployment and called on President

Buhari to designate telecommunications sites as critical national

assets.