Stakeholders: South West needs political will to grow investment

Political will and commitment from the Six governors from the South-West Nigeria will stimulate investment and economic integration in the geo-political zone.

Stakeholder emphasized this at the 2022 South West Investment Promotion Agencies forum organized by the DAWN Commission and hosted by the Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Lagos state.

Giving the opening remarks at the event the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Solape Hammond said the region is well positioned for economic integration because of common language, heritage and values.

The Director-General of the DAWN Commission Mr. Seye Oyeleye in his address said its mandate was to make the South West region the key investment hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, SSA. He noted that despite the strategic geographical positioning of the region, the economic performance was still sub-optimal.

He said the major challenge for the region was finding the policy framework that can unlock economic opportunities in the region, and called on the Governors to support the integration drive with the required political will.

Oyeleye assured stakeholders that the DAWN Commission will continue to work with the IPAs and governments in the South-West, to mainstream game-changing reforms to lead the region as a strategic investment bloc in Nigeria.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state who was represented by Mr Sam Egube, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning called for efforts to be intensified in the area of deepening regional integration.

He challenged policy makers and the private sector to explore ways of connecting investors to sustainable development initiatives. The Governor reminded participants at the conference that regional integration is designed to stimulate economic growth & trade, leveraging the comparative advantage of the states.

Sanwo-olu also tasked the South West on prioritizing investments in Human Capital, while working out modalities to improve inter-state trade industrialization and structural transformation of the economies.

The keynote speaker Dr. Segun Aina, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited stated that the region had the potentials to compete with leading African economies like Kenya and South Africa.