Stakeholders synergy’ll determine VAPP Act implementation – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has said that the implementation of the Violence Against person Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 depended on the commitments and synergy among all the stakeholders.

Adamu state this while delivering a keynote address at the High Level Multi-Agency Team (HIMAT) meeting of stakeholders in the implementation of the VAPP Act 2015, Wednesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He expressed worry that the Act has not been optimally implemented owing to various challenges and setback, especially funding, inadequate information, and weak intelligence sharing among the enforcement agencies as envisages under the Act.

The Police boss, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of INTERPOL, AIG Garba Umar, expressed optimism that, “…This gathering will act as a veritable forum for members of synergise and proffer practicable solutions to the challenges militating against the smooth operation of the Act and also appraise the journey so far.

“I enjoin all members, here present, to leverage on the opportunities offered by this meeting to chart a course towards the seamless application of the Act in all its ramifications

“As a major stakeholder and also a rallying point for the operational aspects of the Act, I re-iterate the commitment and cooperation of the Nigeria Police towards the enforcement of the law.”

Earlier, the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who said the agency had a full-fledged VAPP department, solicited the support of all stakeholders and sister agencies to ensure the implementation of the Act.

