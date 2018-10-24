Stakeholders tasked on early preparation for 2019 hajj

All stakeholders have been charged on the early preparation of the

2019 hajj operation in order to curtail the likely challenges of the

pilgrimage.

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman, Barrister

Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, in a statement signed by Fatima Sanda

Usara, noted that consistent planning and review were mechanisms

needed for the successful hajj outing.

He said this at a post hajj joint meeting with chief executives of

State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies (SPWBs).

The meeting was to review salient challenges from this year’s hajj

operation with a view to finding solutions to them. At the end of the

deliberations, some major decisions were taken as all stakeholders

were urged to start planning as if Arafat would be taking place

soonest.

“Consequently, failure in training and retraining of staff, research,

consultations, persistent monitoring and evaluation, strict compliance

and evaluation are recipes for total hajj operational failure which

all stakeholders must work against.

“Late registration of pilgrims was identified as a major setback in

the success of Hajj operations, hence, it was resolved that all state

welfare boards should commence online registration of intending

pilgrims.

“The meeting agreed to tentatively peg the Hajj fare at 1.5 million

Naira (one million, five hundred thousand Naira) pending final

calculations. If the fare is deposited by installments, it was agreed

that all payment should be concluded by February 2019.

“Meanwhile, intending pilgrims are to note that Hajj registration is

to be done online, cost of which is five-hundred Naira only (500 Naira

only), and these charges are already included in the total Hajj fare.

No extra amount is to be charged for purchase of Hajj form because

Hajj form is obsolete.

“It was also resolved that as part of measures to safeguard timely

planning, state welfare boards should propose a tentative date for

airlift of their pilgrims and submit such resolutions to NAHCON within

30 days from date of this meeting,” the statement said.

