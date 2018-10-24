Stakeholders tasked on early preparation for 2019 hajj

All stakeholders have been charged on the early preparation of the
2019 hajj operation in order to curtail the likely challenges of the
pilgrimage.
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman, Barrister
Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, in a statement signed by Fatima Sanda
Usara, noted that consistent planning and review were mechanisms
needed for the successful hajj outing.
He said this at a post hajj joint meeting with chief executives of
State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies (SPWBs).
The meeting was to review salient challenges from this year’s hajj
operation with a view to finding solutions to them. At the end of the
deliberations, some major decisions were taken as all stakeholders
were urged to start planning as if Arafat would be taking place
soonest.
“Consequently, failure in training and retraining of staff, research,
consultations, persistent monitoring and evaluation, strict compliance
and evaluation are recipes for total hajj operational failure which
all stakeholders must work against.
“Late registration of pilgrims was identified as a major setback in
the success of Hajj operations, hence, it was resolved that all state
welfare boards should commence online registration of intending
pilgrims.
“The meeting agreed to tentatively peg the Hajj fare at 1.5 million
Naira (one million, five hundred thousand Naira) pending final
calculations. If the fare is deposited by installments, it was agreed
that all payment should be concluded by February 2019.
“Meanwhile, intending pilgrims are to note that Hajj registration is
to be done online, cost of which is five-hundred Naira only (500 Naira
only), and these charges are already included in the total Hajj fare.
No extra amount is to be charged for purchase of Hajj form because
Hajj form is obsolete.
“It was also resolved that as part of measures to safeguard timely
planning, state welfare boards should propose a tentative date for
airlift of their pilgrims and submit such resolutions to NAHCON within
30 days from date of this meeting,” the statement said.
