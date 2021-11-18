Stakeholders’ teamwork required to achieve goals in Kafanchan – Commissioner

The Commissioner, Kafanchan Municipal Authority in Kaduna state, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi, has said teamwork was required from all stakeholders in the area to achieve desired objectives in the area.

The commissioner stated this when she paid a familiarisation visit to two palaces of paramount traditional rulers in Kaura local government area.

She said the Kafanchan Municipal Authority will pay attention to the construction of roads, modern markets, motor parks, hospitals and schools and also look into the possibility of developing tourist sites among other things.

Mrs Sukai stated further that the authority would also explore possible sources of revenue generation to boost the financial status of the state which will in turn, enhance development.

The commissioner appealed for support and cooperation from the traditional rulers of the area to guarantee success.

Responding separately in their palaces, the royal fathers congratulated her on the new appointment and gave assurance of their support to pave way for success.

The chief of Moro’a, Mallam Tagwai Sambo, who spoke through the Magajin Garin Moro’a, Mr Danladi Nache, called for the development of Kajim River to serve as a tourist site.

While appreciating government for the numerous projects in the chiefdom, he appealed for the completion of abandoned ones.

On his part, the Agwam Takad, Mr Tobias Nkom Wada, stated that clay was available in large quantity in the chiefdom and called on government to woo investors to avail themselves of the opportunity and establish ceramic industries.

Mrs Sukai was accompanied on the visit by the chairman Kaura local government council, Mr Siman Mathias.