Stakeholders to dialogue on challenges confronting Nigeria’s water sector

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has revealed that the forthcoming 28th Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) will examine issues affecting the water sector and implement policies that will bring structural changes.

Walson-Jack, revealed this during an opening remark at the just concluded Technical Committee meeting on Water Resources which held recently in Abuja.

She said the masterplan is currently under review and the figure is expected to increase, adding that the challenge confronting the sector can be addressed if there are fundamental changes to the way the sector is viewed and water infrastructures managed.

According to her, the theme of the meeting comes on the heels of dwindling government resources and the need to sustain infrastructure in the sector for effective service delivery thereby meeting national targets as well as the Sustainable Development Goal 6.

She said: “We are all aware of the resultant effect of the COVID-19 pandemic including the financial constraints and management issues being experienced in the water sector today.

She added that the funding and management challenges in the sector would be addressed.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the administration is working to improve infrastructure in the FCT, saying the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, a bilateral initiative by the federal government has commenced to enhance water supply network loops in the territory.

He said the project implementation will extend the supply of potable water to about 33 districts and subsequently boost internally generated revenue. “The FCTWB is part of the Project Supervisory Team, to ensure smooth implementation and post-completion operations and maintenance.”

Also, the Acting General Manager, FCT Waterboard, Dr. Joy Okoro, said water being a critical infrastructure requires the establishment of a strong implementable mechanism and framework.

She said the FCT is currently implementing the resolution of the previous council meeting in the areas of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially goal six that focuses on water infrastructure development, attendance in relevant capacity development programmes and partnership with relevant stakeholders for improved service delivery, in-line with the FCT 13 goals next level mandate.

