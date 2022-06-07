Stakeholders to FG: Make electricity, meters available to Nigerians

stakeholders in the energy sector have called on the federal government to make electricity distribution and metering system available to all Nigerians.

The stakeholders further called on the federal government to take advantage of opportunities presented by Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit which was held in Abuja recently, to ensure Nigerians ripe the benefit of his enormous natural resource endowment.

Speaking at the presentation of a gift to the Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, Managing Director/CEO of Maglous Enterprise Nigeria Limited, Mohammed Salihu Awal stressed that pre-paid meters will revolutionize the electricity services in the power sector industry.

“In doing so, Maglous will appreciate collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders in ensuring service delivery to the Nigerian populace in general,” Awal said.

The NAFNIS summit covered Mining and Energy; Environment and Finance; Power and Renewable Energy as thematic areas.

The Managing Director used the occasion to showcase the importance of power transmission and supply to the Nigerian economy,

Awal said that in order to sensitize Nigerians about the value chain system in the power sector, the company unveiled its Avant Garde Metering Technology that enables accurate billing services for the consumers, thereby building trust between clients, GenCos and DisCos.

The summit which was well attended had the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite and other stakeholders present.

