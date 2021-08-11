Stanbic IBTC attributes global finance award to team work, dedication

Stanbic IBTC bank PLC has attributed its recent emergency as the best Sub-Custodian Services Provider in Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards to the bank’s team’s hard work and dedication in carrying out custodial services.

The organisation achieved a remarkable feat by winning the award for the 10th consecutive year.

The Global Finance Magazine organised the Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards.

The criteria for the awards included outstanding services in customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, innovative technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, expressed his delight at the announcement.

He said that the award had once again placed Stanbic IBTC Bank on a pedestal of excellence as a foremost financial services provider in Nigeria.

Also, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, spoke of the award, “The criteria for this recognition shows that we are on the right path as we continually seek ways to provide the best-in-class service to our clients despite current global challenges. Client-focus and digitisation remain key drivers for business success, and we will continue to provide value because we are committed to making progress real.”

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, also commented, “We are excited to be listed amongst winners of The Next 100 Global Awards 2020, specifically in the Holding Group Category.