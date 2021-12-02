Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Sola David-Borha as board chairman

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Sola David-Borha as Chairman of the Board, effective 26 November 2021.

Sola recently retired as Chief Executive, Standard Bank, Africa Regions. She was previously Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and prior to that, was also Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Mrs. David-Borha has had an extensive career in the financial services industry which has spanned over three decades. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School and the Global CEO Program of CEIBS, Wharton and IESE. She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and winner of the CNBC African Woman of the Year Award for 2016.

While commenting on the appointment, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated, “Mrs. David-Borha has held several leadership roles over the years in the group and once again, we are privileged to have her as the Chairman of the Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. The Bank will definitely benefit from her wealth of experience as she brings to bear her decades of experience and wealth of knowledge in the financial services industry”.

Mrs. Sola David-Borha takes over from Mr. Barend Kruger who resigned as Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank on 21 October 2021. Kruger, however, remains on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC as a Non-Executive Director.

