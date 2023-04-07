Stanbic IBTC Bank launches savings challenge for @ease wallet holders

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced the launch of its @ease Savings Challenge to encourage wallet

holders to adopt a savings culture.

The bank explained

that the challenge, which commenced on 1st of March 2023 is set to run till the

8th of June this year, while participants will have 100 days to save a minimum

of N1,000 daily or N7,000 weekly in their Stanbic IBTC @ease wallets.

The financial

institution said the top 50 savers at the end of the 100 days challenge will

emerge winners of N50,000 cash each.

Adenike Nubi, Head

Mobile Financial Services, Stanbic IBTC Bank attributed the birth of the @ease

Savings Challenge to the innovative and futuristic approach of the Bank to

provide financial freedom for customers at the bottom of the pyramid.

Adenike said

“This challenge further drives home the message that Nigerians should

adopt healthy financial practices through saving. We also want to empower

individuals to take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Saving money can be challenging, but it is achievable with the right tools and

support.”

“Every @ease

wallet customer who makes the list of the top 50 savers at the end of every

week of the challenge will be rewarded with N1,000 while the top 50 savers at

the end of the 100 days challenge will be rewarded with N50,000, credited

directly into their @ease wallets.

