Stanbic-IBTC founder drums supports for “One million woman march”

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President/Founder, Anap Foundation, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has called on confident Nigerian men in different parts of the country to support women because both genders are critical to the sustainability of the country.

Peterside, in a recent tweet, stated that “If you do not appreciate your mother then I am sorry for you. It is time to rethink; confident men should support our women because we need them at the table”.

This tweet is coming at a time when an upcoming protest,” One Million March” is set for the 08 March, 2022, in the light of the rejection of women’s rights bills by the National Assembly last week.

Notable Nigerians including Atedo Peterside have expressed their support for this campaign. Atedo Peterside believes that confident men should show interest in the wellbeing of the female gender because we need them at the table.

Peterside’s position is coming as Anap Foundation continues its enlightenment campaign, themed GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths (men and women) to participate in the election of visionary leaders.

The campaign is in full gear with 18 initial advocates of Anap Foundation being fully onboard + GoAmbassadors, GoPartners and GoVolunteers who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.