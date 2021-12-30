Stanbic IBTC makes 12 millionaires at reward4Saving grand finale

Twelve customers of Stanbic IBTC bank Plc have become millionaires after emerging winners at the bank’s Reward4Saving promo grand finale.

The12 winners each went home with one-million-naira cash prize.

The promo, which commenced in September 2021 has seen over 200 customers drawn across six zones in Nigeria rewarded with a total of N30 million in cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive of the financial institution, Wole Adeniyi stated that the promo was introduced to encourage customers to save, and as well reward them for saving.

Wole said, “We are elated that this promo has impacted many lives at a time like this when saving funds for rainy days has become almost impossible as a result of the challenging economy.

The promo which was geared towards empowering and rewarding our valued customers for their loyalty and patronage was indeed impactful as we have seen improvements in the savings culture of our customers, which served the essence of the Reward4Saving Promo.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Demola Sogunle congratulated the promo winners and encouraged every customer to improve on their finances by imbibing a savings and investment culture.

Demola also stated that being at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC leveraged the reward scheme to encourage more customers and welcome new customers onboard to its array of bespoke financial products offerings.

The Reward4Saving grand finale which held at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office located at Walter Carrington Crescent in Victoria Island, Lagos, had customers, staff of Stanbic IBTC and representatives of National Lottery

Regulatory Commission (NLRC) witness the presentation of cheques and other prizes to the lucky winners and other customers of the bank.

The bank said it is committed to the financial welfare of its customers and pledged its unwavering support towards the financial growth and development of its customers as it continues to seek innovative ways of meeting their financial needs.