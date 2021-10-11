Stanbic IBTC rewards customers in Reward4Saving promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has rewarded 60 of its new and existing customers with the sum of N6m for the September draws in its Reward4Saving Promo where the bank’s customers are expected to win cash prizes worth N30 million by the end of the promo.

The draws which took place at the Stanbic IBTC Headquarters on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos saw 60 customers win cash prizes of N100,000 each at the first draws.

Speaking at the event, Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC said over 109,000 new and existing customers qualified for the promo for the month of September, noting that 60 winners at the draws were selected from the six geo-political zones of the country with 10 winners coming from each zone.

Olufunke said: “There are going to be two more draws – one for October, happening the first week of November and one for November, happening the first week of December and then the grand finale in December.”

Olufunke explained that a total of 180 winners are expected to win the sum of N18 million in the months of September, October and November, while 12 winners will win N1 million each at the grand finale in December to make up the N30 million that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC will reward its customers within the period of the Reward4Saving Promo.