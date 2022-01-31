Stanbic IBTC to deepen capital market with investment solutions

In a bid to develop the Nigerian capital market and enhance the economy, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, is set to advance customer assets in 2022 with its bouquet of investment solutions.

With a robust marketing campaign theme: Invest for More, Stanbic IBTC urges investors, young and old, retail and corporate, employed and self-employed, to reach for their goals by investing broadly and consistently in a wide range of investment options offered by the company.

The organization has investment solutions ranging from mutual funds which can be accessed with as low as N5,000 to ethical investment vehicles for individuals seeking Sharia compliant investment options to HNIs and corporates seeking long-term infrastructure options and the Ultra High Net Worth individuals seeking private portfolio management.

The only criteria to come on board is a desire for more – everyone can be accommodated by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.

To top it all up, the company’s investment managers are available to provide investment advice to clients who wish to get specific guidance on how and what to invest in.

Speaking on the organisation’s plan for the year, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oladele Sotubo, said, “In 2022, our utmost priority is to champion reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards in all areas of operations and market practice. We are ready to improve the assets of all our clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.”