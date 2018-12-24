StanbicIBTC capacity training exposes journalists to cybercrime law effects

Stanbic IBTC bank has urged Nigerian journalists to be careful in their reports to avoid violating rule stipulated in cybercrime act of 2015.

The bank disclosed this in Lagos during the capacity training of journalists drawn from across online and traditional media outfits at the Lagos based TMTR Training Room.

The programme focused primarily on equipping the participants with tools and insights to better understand the Cybercrimes Act of 2015 and how the practice of journalism is evolving in the age of social media.

The training also exposes participants on Ethics and professionalism in the face of the fake news epidemic.

The trainings were facilitated by Mayeni Jones, BBC Nigerian Correspondent and Toni Kan, writer, journalist, PR executive and co-founder TMTR.

Addressing the participants after the session, Usman Imanah, Marketing and Communications Manager at StanbicIBTC described the workshop “as an enlightening and insightful experience. I was impressed with the modules and delivery and I hope we can get more journalists acquainted with new trends and how it affects their practice.”

A statement from TMTR and signed by Peju Akande thanked StanbicIBTC for their support.

He said “The cybercrime act is one of the most insidious piece of anti-press legislation ever and we want Nigerian journalists to be aware of its provisions and how it affects their practice. We also want them to be better equipped to do the important work they do in an ethical and professional manner especially in this age of social media and fake news. Our target is to train 150 journalists before the general elections and we thank StanbicIBTC for helping bring us nearer our target.”

The TMTR Training Room, a skills-based, practice-led certificate-awarding institute commenced operations in February 2018 with a training programme for select journalists drawn from the print, broadcast and online platforms. It was founded by Toni Kan and Peju Akande

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.