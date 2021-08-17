Starlite FC officially inaugurated, aims for no trophy, league

Starlite Football Club of Abuja Tuesday was officially inaugurated at the Training Pitch of the MKO National Stadium, Abuja with funfare and glitz.



The inauguration saw the major players in sports and football administration in the country and the FCT in attendance including representatives of AS Roma Academy and Coach John Obuh.



In his address of welcome, the chairman of the club, Dr. Ademola Are the immediate Grassroot Director in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development disclosed that the club have no aim to win either the FA Cup, or play any league in the country.

“Starlite FC is not formed to campaign for honours in the FA Cup or playing in the league” he said.

Dr. Are, who recently retired from the ministry after 35 years of service told Blueprint Sport that ” Starlite FC is a unique club that will set standard for others club to emulate.

“We are into partnership with VGS Sweden our aim is to nurture youngsters to stardom. Very soon, we shall produce players of international repute. And become household name in the country” he said



“Starlite FC is a dream come true. After my retirement I want to contribute my quota to the development of the country. Starlite is just an aspect. We have female teams and into other sports”



“I want to express my deep appreciation to all of you for finding time to be here even at short notice. It shows how much passion you have for what we are doing. Thank you”

Vice chairman of the club, Dr.Rafiu Ladipo , in his speech described Starlite as a beacon of hope for aspiring young and talented players who want to carve a niche for themselves.

He urged the players to be focus, dedicated ,committed and put on extra hardwork inorder to realize their lofty aims of becoming the next generation of superstars.

The club is currently having 25 players in camp.