State Assembly: APC wins Zaria city 

March 20, 2023 Moh Bello Habib




The candidate of ruling All progressive Congress (APC), Ismail  Mahmud Lawal,  has won the seat of Zaria City constituency in the  state assembly election conducted Saturday.

In the keenly contested election, the winner pulled 36,660 votes against his closest opponent Shehu Nuhu Babajo of  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 22,977 votes. 

Declaring   the result as returning officer for Zaria City constituency election, Professor Maiwada Liman Suleiman of the  Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, declared the winner and returned him elected.

He said: “I, Professor Maiwada Liman Suleiman,  here by certify that I’m the returning officer for 2023 election of Zaria City  Constituency , Kaduna state assembly  election held on 18 March , 2023.”

“That  the election was contested. That Ismail Mahmud Lawal of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having scored highest votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

 

 

