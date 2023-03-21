State assembly election: Remain calm, Danmotech tells SDP supporters in Isoko

The Chairman and Managing Director of Danmotech Group, Chief Daniel Omoyibo, has appealed to supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Isoko South Local Government Area to remain calm, patient and focused in the face of “its stolen mandate”.

Chief Omoyibo, who is the Omoghagha 1 of Isoko land, is also a leading light in the Grace Mission family.

In a statement by the Personal Assistant Media and Publicity to Lucky Idhoveh, the SDP candidate in the State Assembly election, Oreva Okolor Ben, said Omoyibo made the appeal when he addressed SDP supporters at the candidate’s residence in Oleh, Delta State.

Isoko South Constituency 1 comprises of Oleh, Irri and Emede communities.

In the election held on Saturday March 18, 2023, Hon. Bino, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Chief Omoyibo, “Members of the Grace Mission family should not feel disappointed or discouraged; all stolen mandates will be fully restored in due course.”

While commending SDP/Grace Mission members in “Isoko for fighting a good fight and giving the ruling party in the state a run for their money”, Omoyibo, who is fondly called Danmotech, added that “they will be rewarded accordingly.”

He assured those present at the occasion that in spite of the outcome of the elections, in Isoko and Oleh in particular, he would not relent on his empowerment projects saying that the people of “Oleh, Isoko will continue to feel his positive impact more than ever before.”

The climax of the visit was when Chief Omoyibo promised the Isoko South SDP Women Leader, Oreva Gladys Agwor, a Corolla car, for her commitment to the SDP course.

