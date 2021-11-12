State congress: Akala to meet Oyo APC zonal leaders to ratify zoning

The Chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Oyo state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has invited the party’s zonal leaders for a meeting this today to ratify the zoning arrangement put in place ahead of the state congress held on Saturday, 30th October.

This was contained in a statement in Ibadan issued on behalf of the former governor by his Media Assistant, Mr Tolu Mustapha.

According to the statement, Otunba Alao-Akala is expected to meet with the APC leaders of the 7 zones in the state to ratify the zoning arrangement earlier put in place ahead of the state congress held on Saturday, 30th October, 2021.

The statement stressed “all zonal leaders, the chairman, caretaker committee of the party in the state Chief Akin Oke and the caretaker secretary of the party, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya are expected to be in attendance.”

He stated that the meeting is to hold at former governor Alao-Akala Amazing Grace Villa, off Rotimi Williams street, Old Bodija, Ibadan at 11am.

According to the statement, ” the Appeal Committee of the state congress from the National Headquarters of the party will be on ground as observers to Monitor proceedings of the meeting.

Mr Mustapha stressed, “attendance is strictly by Invitation and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.