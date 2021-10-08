State congress: APC group calls for sack of Oyo elders advisory c’ttee

The Core Progressives” (TCP) on Thursday called for the sack of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Committee in Oyo state led by Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

TCP in a statement by its Chairman Alhaji Musibau Ahmed said the committee was without any locus standi or any authority whatsoever to constitute any committee for the party concerning the coming state congress of the party.

The group accused the Elders Advisory Committee of allegedly usurping the powers of the Caretaker Committee of the party presently, saying, “action of the committee in the recent times was inimical to the growth of APC in the state”.

TCP while describing the Elders Advisory Committee committee “as an illegality which must be disbanded immediately for the party to consolidate on the gains recorded so far in its reconciliation and re-engineering process”, stated, that the Otunba Alao Akala ” committee had outlived its usefulness and as such should be disbanded forthwith by the Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party for APC to have real progress in Oyo State.

The group maintained that it has now been vindicated over its earlier rejection of the committee based on the alleged lopsidedness in its composition which gave edge to old members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with known records of hijack and disruption of peaceful process.

” Obviously biased zoning committee released by the committee has cleared all doubts over the intent of the Akala’s advisory committee to hijack the party for PDP.”.

The group ommending the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare for coming out boldly to reject the committee, the group stressed that ” with the rejection, Chief Dare has further proved that he is a committed party man and a patriotic Nigerian who would always ensure that the right things are done in consonance with the constitution.”

“We are highly impressed with the prompt and bold rejection of the Akala’s PDP infested Zoning Committee by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare. By rejecting the committee, Chief Dare has shown courage, sincere commitment to the party and the ideals of progressivism of inclusive politics”, it said.

The group added, “it is leadership per excellence. We only want him to remain steadfast and work with the caretaker Chairman and other genuine masses friendly leaders of the party and give us a strong and virile party that will clear all the elections in 2023. We are solidly behind these bold steps of the minister.”