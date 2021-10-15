State congress: Bauchi APC stakeholders reject consensus candidate



Major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauch state have rejected plot by some power block to impose a chairmanship aspirant on the state in the scheduled party congress slated for Saturday 16th 2021.

It was a gathered that the stakeholders vehemently rejected the move at a heated meeting of party stakeholders held on Thursday.

It was gathered that the meeting was however, adjourned with the decision to allow State Party Chairmanship aspirants from the Central Senatorial zone to contest elections this Saturday, 16th October, 2021.

This, according to the source followed a seeming attempt by a leader of the party in the state to anoint his choice for the chairmanship position, which was rejected by a majority of the stakeholders.

APC is set to hold its state party congresses on Saturday, amid controversies in several states including Kano, Osun, Abia, Delta, among others.

Bauchi was one of the states the APC lost in the 2019 elections due to internal disagreements, leading to the victory of the People’s Democratic Party’s Bala Mohammed.