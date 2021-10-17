State Congress: Mohammed Gadaka elected APC chairman in Yobe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe state on Saturday October 16, 2021 elected Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka to pilot the affairs of the state executive council of the party for the next four years.

The committee chairman in charge of the state APC Congress Senator Osita Izunaso said Yobe had adopted the option of consensus for the exercise.

Izunaso revealed that “Whenever there is consensus, you do not work with billot papers again, you can only use the yes and no votes.”

Others elected to pilots the affairs of Yobe state APC include Alhaji Baba Alamai Kankare as deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe as Secretary among other 33 members.

The new APC Chairman Alhaji Gadaka in his acceptance speech, pledged to carry all members along and work for the progress of the party and good people of Yobe state.

Yobe state Governor and APC National conventiion planning committee Chairman Mai Mala congratulated the new elected APC party executive in the state.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has spent huge amount of money for Nigerians to have good security, youth empowerment, portable drinking water, roads among other social infrastructure in the country, there is need to support him to make Nigeria better.

President of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan congratulated Governor Mai Mala Buni for conducting successful ward and local government congresses recently in the state.

“There is no one single protest or any petition to question the validity of these congresses.Today, it was repeated, that means it has always been unity, solidarity and peace in Yobe,” he said.