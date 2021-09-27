The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the submission deadline for already completed nomination forms for state congresses from Friday, September 23 to Friday, October 1, 2021.

The party in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Sunday, explained that “for the avoidance of doubt, the affected states are Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, and Oyo.

The statement partly read: “The decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under the constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

“All critical stakeholders and members in states where state congresses forms have not been concluded are hereby guided accordingly.”

Related

No tags for this post.