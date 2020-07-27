State govt postpones Anambra FA election indefinitely



Elections into the Executive Committee Board of the Anambra State Football Association, ANSFA, scheduled to hold yesterday has been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement of the two-day election planned to hold between 27 to 28 July, 2020 was announced on Monday morning.



A release signed by the chairman, media publicity sub-committee, of the Electoral Committee, Rev.Fr. Obinna Dike and made available to our correspondent, states that the postponement was due to a request from the Anambra state government, directing that the election should be delayed.



The statement further said the committee regrets any inconvenience the sudden postponement may have caused to the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.

“The Electoral Committee of the Anambra State Football Association received a letter from the Anambra state government requesting the committee to postpone the Election into the state and local football board.



“The Electoral Committee has forwarded the said letter to the Anambra State Football Association.

“In view of this development, the Electoral Committee wishes to inform the general public that the election earlier fixed for the 27th and 28th July 2020 will no longer hold as scheduled.

“We regret any inconvenience this sudden postponement may caused to the candidates, delegates, observers,stakeholders and the general public,” the statement reads.