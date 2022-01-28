State Police: Afenifere kicks over Reps rejection of amendment to1999 constitution

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Thursday kicked against the rejection of an amendment to the 1999 Constitution that would have enabled willing states in Nigeria to establish their own police force.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, expressed its regret and disappointment over the rejection of an amendment to the 1999 Constitution by the lawmakers.

The pan Yoruba organisation pointed out that “the rejection of the proposed amendment by some members of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has reinforced the notion that most of the members are not in the National Assembly to serve the best interests of majority of Nigerians.”

According to Afenifere,” the feeling across the length and breadth of Nigeria today is to take every legitimate step to combat the unprecedented security challenge the country is facing today.

“As is well known, one of the best means of combating such challenges is to design measures that may be unique – from one area to another. The peculiar security challenge we have presently demands the formulation of local strategies to compliment that of the central government,” it said.