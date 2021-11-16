States IGR rises by 38.5% in first half of 2021

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the 36 states of the federation including the federal capital recorded a sum of N849.12 billion as internally generated revenue between January and June 2021, which is 38.5 percent higher than the N612.87 billion recorded in the first half of 2020 and 26 percent higher than N673.82 billion recorded in the second half of 2020.

According to the data, Southwestern region of the country boasts of the highest IGR per population with aggregate revenue of N385.41 billion, resulting in an N8,575 IGR per population.

The South-South region followed with an average of N4,626.99 revenue per individual, having recorded an 8.8 percent increase from N4,253 recorded in the previous year, closely followed by North Central with N3,745.83.

Delta State recorded an IGR per population of N6,309 in H1 2021, increasing by 31.7 percent year-on-year compared to N4,791 recorded in the previous year.

Similarly, it’s total IGR for the period jumped by 36 percent and 15.2 percent to N41.93 billion compared to N30.84 billion and N36.39 billion recorded in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Rivers State, a major oil-producing region of the country stands fourth on the list with an estimated IGR per population of N6,621 in the first half of 2021, representing a 14.2 percent decline compared to N7,718 recorded in the previous year.

The state, which was in the second position in the previous year, moved two steps downward as its IGR for the first half of 2021 dropped by 11.2 percent from N64.59 billion recorded in the first half of 2020 to N57.32 billion in the period under review.

Ogun State recorded an increase of 124 percent in its IGR per population to N8,908 in the first half of 2021, with an estimated population size of 6.15 million people.

Ogun State boasted of an IGR of N54.82 billion in the period under review, jumping by 131.5 percent compared to N23.68 billion recorded in the same period of 2020.