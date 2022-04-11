Statistician General hale, hearty – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has declared as untrue the report making the rounds that the Statistician General of

the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, is dead.

Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, NBS, Ichedi, Sunday Joel, in a

statement on Sunday described the report as height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.

“The attention of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Board, management and staff has been drawn to the purported death of the Statistician of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, which was published by an online medium, africandrumnews.wordpress.com today Sunday, 10th April 2022.

“The Bureau wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in what was published by the online medium…Journalism ethics require that any journalist should check the facts and be sure of the veracity of his information before publishing. The reverse was the case here.

The statistics agency called on the public to disregard the report saying, “it is irresponsible and

fake news journalism.”