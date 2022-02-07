Stay calm, be security conscious, FG tells Nigerians in Ukraine



Following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia the federal government has charged Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm and be security conscious.

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a press statement in Abuja, assured that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, was doing all it could for the safety and security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

Hon Dabiri-Erewa in the statement by Mr Gabriel Odu of the NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, also urged Nigerian citizens in Ukraine to visit the Embassy website and follow the registration process.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has released emergency contacts for Nigerians in Ukraine and areas near where they live and areas close to country in case of inquires, consular and welfare request.

The statement added that families with children studying in Ukraine could also reach the embassy through the contacts.