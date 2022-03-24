Stay focused, your welfare, security uttermost importance, NIS DG tells new students

The Director-General (DG) of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Professor Olawale Moronkola has charged newly admitted students to comport themselves well in order to make the school and their sponsors proud.

Speaking during the matriculation of 197 students on Thursday, the DG said, “This event is significant because it is statutory and a symbolic gathering to formally admit deserving and qualified students. As Ambassadors of your different homes, I hope you will make us and your sponsors proud by abiding with our rules and regulations.”

He assured that the security and welfare of students will be given top priority.

“Without the students, we wouldn’t be here today as staff. Your security and welfare are of utmost importance to us. For security reason, the Institute’s gate closes at 10:00pm and all students should always return to the Institute at the stipulated time.

“Utmost care must be given to all facilities to avoid damages. You are advised to always switch off water taps and all electrical appliances in your rooms. I am appealing to you to always channel your complaints through properly constituted authorities like the students union and students affairs unit.

“You are here to learn and must stay focused and avoid distractions. You must all breast the tape.There is joy in matriculation, but greater joy in graduation. Remember to abide by the oath you have sworn to,” the DG told the new students.

He assured that he was working in line with the mandate given to him by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare to fix the NIS.

“In line with the mandate given to me by the Honourable Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare to fix the NIS, I swung into action as soon as I took up the mantle of leadership by embarking on comprehensive renovation of students’ hostel and upgrading of all facilities. I am delighted to inform you that with the assistance of stakeholders, this administration was able to secure the accreditation of National Board for Technical Education for some of our programmes, while others are still in the pipeline,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of others, a student said they were excited to be part of history of the topmost citadel of learning, assuring that they will maintain the high standards the Institute was known for.

He said though the process of accreditation was expensive, it would result into the upgrading of the institution to a world class citadel of research and learning.