Steer clear of politics, Kazaure warns corps members

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has charged corps members to steer clear of partisan politics during the 2019 general elections.

Kazaure made the charge yesterday when he visited corps members currently undergoing orientation at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented on the occasion by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, NYSC National Directorate Quarters, Mrs Victoria Bose Okakwu, Kazaure said that INEC will soon train the corps members ahead of the 2019 general elections but that they should beware of politicians using them to achieve ignoble needs.

He also advised the corps members to be security conscious and to relate well with their host communities, even as he advised them to be good ambassadors of the scheme in the various places of primary assignment.

He said: “Make use of the knowledge you acquired during your SAED trainings to start up something for your life. You can even surpass your predecessors who were also like you many years ago. 2011 and 2015 general elections were conducted by corps members like you and they did excellently well in the roles assigned to them during the elections.

“Now, it is your turn to show the world what you can do. The 2019 general elections will soon start and you will surely take an active part. You will be trained by INEC and given specific instructions on what is expected of you during the elections. However, we expect 101 percent from you. Put your integrity in use and steer clear of partisan politics. Remain impartial no matter the effort of politicians to induce you, in order to do your nation proud.”

Also speaking, the FCT Coordinator, Mr Ballama Bello, said the visit of the DG further corroborated the pass mark given to the camp when the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board visited.

