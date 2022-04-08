Steer clear of politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members to stay away from partisan politics as the 2023 general elections draw near.

He advised them to be unbiased electoral umpires anytime they are called upon to serve as electoral officers.

General Ibrahim stated this while debriefing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream two corps members in a nationwide virtual address.

The DG admonished them to put to good use the lessons learnt during the orientation course after the service year.

He warned them to be security conscious by avoiding anything that could endanger their safety.

“You must be security conscious. Never put yourself in harm’s way. Don’t get yourself involved in any risky behaviour.

For those of you going on relocation, please follow your State Coordinators’ guidelines, directives and instructions,” he said.

General Ibrahim urged the corps members to register with their skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development trainers to continue with the post-camp training afterwards, adding that most of their predecessors that embraced SAED programme are now business owners in different vocations and creators of wealth.

He advised against using the social media to spread fake news, but rather they should use it to promote national unity and integration, which the NYSC was established for.

Speaking further, the Director-General advised the corps members to obey the rules and regulations in their places of primary assignment, insisting that anyone that runs foul of the law would be appropriately sanctioned in line with NYSC bye-laws.

Ibrahim urged them to be honest and diligent, cherish their integrity as well as drive their vision with passion.

He warned againt night journeys, stating that any journey that extends beyond 6pm should be broken.

He enjoined them to pass the night in NYSC formations, military barracks, corps lodges and other safe locations.

“Don’t embark on any unauthorised journey. Don’t board vehicles by the roadsides, and don’t accept free ride from anyone, be wise and be smart,” Ibrahim said.

The Director-General thanked the Federal Government, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, and the NCDC for their support in ensuring a successful resumption of orientation camping, after the lockdown occasined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Ibrahim, who said the NYSC Radio and Television would be commissioned on April 14, 2022 added that the platform would be used to promote the programmes and activities of the Scheme.

He urged the corps members to add value to themselves and the Scheme, and also beware of online fraudsters.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the corps camp Director in NYSC Bayelsa state orientation camp, Abass Aliyu BY/22A/2677, an indigene of Niger State commended the Director-General for providing an enabling environment for their orientation course.

He said the lessons learnt in the camp would help them contribute their quota to peaceful co-existence, national unity and development.

He commended the DG for prioritising their welfare and security, and for advocating the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund.

“We promise to remain law-abiding citizens and contribute immensely to the development of the nation,” he said.

The 2022 Batch “A” Stream II orientation course for corps members, which commenced on March 18, 2022, was concluded on April 7, 2022.