STEM crucial to global future – Minister

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi has said that Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is important to all round socio-economic development as the fate of the global community lay solely in these subjects.

“The future, fate and destiny of the world’s youths is dependent on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), which plays a vital role in all spheres of global affairs, be it military, economy, entertainment etc.”

The Minister was represented by the Director- General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) Mrs. Agnes Yemi Asagbra at the 1st International Conference with the theme: “Advocacy for Applied Sciences, Research & Quality STEM Education through Erasmus” on Monday, in Lagos.

The press statement signed by Miss Maryam Zakari states that the minister further emphasized that STEM should be embraced by every Nigerian, adding that STEM education should be a priority to engaging the younger generation to create a better Country.

The Minister also said studies have shown that STEM workers play a major role in the sustainability, growth and stability of every nation, there by creating critical thinkers, increased science literacy and generate more innovators.

