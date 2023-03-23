Stem ‘Japa’ syndrome in Nigeria, Ogunkeyede tasks Tinubu 

The owner of the Ufitfly brand, Evang Ajibola Ogunkeyede, on Wednesday tasked the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to enact good policies to stem the tide of Japa syndrome.

Evangelist Ogunkeyede gave the task in Ibadan while featuring on a weekly radio magazine program, Parrotxra, monitored by our correspondent.

He expressed worries over the Japa syndrome, (Nigerian slang for emigration) which according to him has caused a paradigm shift in our labour market in the country.

Ogunkeyede stated that going by the good and proven administrative track records of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there is no doubt that he is capable of tackling the menace.

“The effect of Japa syndrome on Nigeria’s economy is biting hard. Experts have argued that the resultant brain drain from this current syndrome would lead to a loss of potential entrepreneurs and a shortage of skilled manpower,” he said.

Evangelist Ogunkeyede added: “I’m not always happy with the ‘japa’ syndrome that is still trending in Nigeria like an emerging pandemic. Pathetically, the Nigerian japa situation is expanding”.

“A recent survey from the Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey revealed that seven out of 10 Nigerians are willing to relocate to other countries for various reasons. It is depressing that Nigeria is currently sinking deep in brain drain, and it probably needs a call for emergency.”

