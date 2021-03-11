Sterling Bank assures C/River on Health Insurance Scheme

Sterling Bank Plc has assured the Cross River State Government of its continued support and partnership in the implementation of the state’s Health Insurance Scheme tagged: Ayade Care.

The state government recently launched the scheme in Calabar, the state capital, as part of an effort to achieve health insurance cover for vulnerable citizens in the state.

Speaking at the launch, Divisional Head, Education and Health Sectors, Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said the state’s pragmatic approach to the issue of health insurance is commendable as it differs markedly in approach from the norm experienced in the execution of most public service projects.

Ukachukwu said he was elated that Governor Ayade, who is fondly referred to as a ‘digital governor,’ is now working on health insurance scheme in partnership with Sterling Bank – the digital bank.

He stated that “Health is the first pillar of the HEART strategy of Sterling bank. That is why we are very passionate about the sector; especially because of its importance to the development of the economy and to the well-being of Nigerians.”

The Divisional Head added that the health sector is one of the five key sectors which the bank has focused investments on for many years now, adding that the sectors are collectively referred to as the HEART sectors. HEART stands for Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewal Energy and Transportation.

He noted that the Cross River Health Insurance Scheme will be the most digitally enabled state health insurance programme in the country as it is running on the internationally proven Rx Health technology platform, which has been made possible through the partnership of the state with a technology consortia that is led by ICT Health Solutions Limited and Sterling Bank Plc as the scheme enabler.

He reiterated that the bank remains committed to do everything needed to sustain the scheme while urging the state government to give its maximum support to the scheme so that it can achieve the purpose for which it was established.