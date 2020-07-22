Sterling Bank MD, others mop up N46m worth of shares

Top executives of Sterling Bank Plc, including its Managing Director, Abubakar Suleiman, as well as a number of Executive Directors, have purchased the bank’s shares worth a total of N460 million.

In a disclosure filed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and duly signed by the company’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, the shares were all sold by Sterling Bank Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman purchased 18,457,500 units of shares at N1.24 on the 16th of July, 2020, while an Executive Director, Mr. Tunde Adeola, purchased 1,277,777 units at N1.25 on the 13th of July, 2020.

Another Executive Director, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, purchased 8,368,688 units at N1.25 on the 14th of July, 20200, Executive Director, Mr. Raheem Owodeyi, purchased 2,121,258 units at N1.24 on the 16th of July, 2020, and also Mr. Yemi Odubiyi, an Executive Director also acquired 7,128,882 units at N1.24 on the 15th of July, 2020.

The transactions cumulatively come to a total of N46 million.